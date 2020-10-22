Barbara Randall Davis died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Rossmoor, California on September 22, 2020. She was 84 years old.



Barbara was a third generation Californian, born in Oakland on May 8, 1934, the only child of James J. Johnston and Enid M. Johnston, nee Jamison. Known as "Bobbie" since childhood, she was raised in Oakland. She attended Fremont High School before enrolling at U.C. Berkeley, where she met and fell in love with Richard "Dick" Randall. The young couple married in 1956 and, after a stint in the Army that took them to Fort Knox, Kentucky, they returned to the California Bay Area to start a family and contribute to their community.



Bobbie and Dick settled in San Leandro and quickly became active in civic life. Dick worked for the City of San Leandro throughout his entire career and ultimately became the City Manager. For Bobbie, taking care of others and devotion to family and friends were her guideposts. Early on, she dedicated herself to adoption, supporting The Children's Home Society where she also made lifelong friendships that continued throughout her life. She was active in PTA, scouting, and church activities. Bobbie started a weekly Seniors' lunch program at the United Methodist Church which she ran for eight years, serving thousands. In 1977, she was named Woman of the Year by the Soroptomists. Along the way, she cared for many ailing relatives and at the same time hosted elegant dinner parties and supported her husband in his work for the City of San Leandro. Bobbie was an attentive and engaged mother who had no greater joy than raising her two children, participating in school activities, and organizing family travel. She nurtured many friendships from every chapter of her life. After her beloved son and daughter were grown, Bobbie started an antique business that she enjoyed running for 14 years with one of those close friends. Retirement brought a new chapter with a move to Sonora where she continued to volunteer for Hospice and other local causes. She was a proud member of P.E.O. and enjoyed entertaining at the beautiful home she and Dick had designed and built together. She devotedly cared for him until his untimely death from Parkinson's in 2003.



In 2006, Bobbie met longtime San Leandro resident Albert Davis at church, beginning a second chapter of unanticipated joy. They discovered many parallels in their lives, including attending Fremont High School, experiencing long happy marriages before losing a beloved spouse, living a few blocks from one another while raising families in San Leandro, and spending vacation time in Twain Harte. They quickly fell in love and married, enjoying 14 splendid years together, first in Sonora and then in Rossmoor. Finding each other later in life, Bobbie and Al knew that their days together might be limited, and Bobbie embraced the mantra "let's hurry up and have fun!". They appreciated every day they had together and were an inspiration to those around them.



In addition to her husband Al, Bobbie is survived by her son, Dr. Jeffrey B. Randall, her daughter Jennifer "Jill" Gregori, and their spouses Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall and Wayne Gregori. She is also survived by her five treasured grandchildren Devan Gregori, Ben Gregori, Chloe Gregori, Richard Randall, and William Randall. Her warm, generous and compassionate spirit will live on in all who were touched by her.





