|
|
Barbara Roberts, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family just 4 days before her 87th birthday in Sonora, on Feb. 5, 2020. She is joined in heaven with her husband of 41 years, Ray Kenneth Roberts, and her first born son, Kenneth "Mike" Michael Roberts and her parents, Homer and Viola Fishback and siblings Olman Fishback, Dolma Mason and Laberta Larsen. She leaves behind her two children Don Roberts of Jamestown and Karen (David) Roberts-Peters of Manteca. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Cheryl Roberts of Manteca, Michelle Whiteley of Oakdale, Tawnya Roberts of Oakdale, Kenny Peters of Manteca, Bobby Peters of Escalon and Barbi Alves of Manteca. Barbara had 17 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren whom she adored.
Barbara was a Godly woman who loved being a homemaker and took pride in raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren. She also worked as a secretary for CTE Trucking in Stockton and enjoyed volunteering at Sonora Regional Medical Center where she won many awards for her service. She was a member of Sonora Baptist church and before that, First Baptist Church in Manteca. She loved reading, doing puzzles and posting daily inspirational quotes on Facebook for all of her friends and family to read. Those daily quotes will be missed by friends near and far. Barbara will be remembered as a woman of deep faith and as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the Roberts Family. A viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home, 290 N. Union Road, Manteca, California 95337. A graveside service will be held at Park View Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. located at 3661 E. French Camp Road, Manteca, California. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.plfryandson.com.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020