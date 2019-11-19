|
On Nov. 14, Becky ended her long battle with cancer peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours. She will be remembered as a beautiful, strong, loving, passionate woman who made it her purpose to make every moment count with those she loved.
Becky grew up in Willits, meeting the love of her life, Mitchell Ford. They were married in 1984. They later journeyed to Tuolumne County in 1991 where they stayed and raised their family.
Becky is survived by her parents, James and Deanna Lynch; husband of 35 years, Mitchell Ford; children, Jessica Ford, Mahaila Ford and Tom Hendricks, Dallas Ford; grandchildren James Ford, Alec Hendricks, Allie Hendricks, Altin Hendricks, Andre Hendricks, Ainsley Hendricks, and soon Arlyss Hendricks (due in December); as well as her brother, Thomas Lynch; and many other extended family members and friends including but not limited to Veronica Cashada, Gina Prock and Teresa Brunelle
There will be a celebration of life on Nov. 23. There will be a viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services to follow at Terzich and Wilson's Tuolumne Chapel, 18411 Bay Ave., Tuolumne. Burial to follow at Carters Cemetery. There will be a gathering in remembrance of Becky at the Tuolumne Me Wuk Tribal Hall located at 19595 Mi-Wu Street, Tuolumne, following the burial.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019