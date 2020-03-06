|
Betsy Ann Patterson passed away peacefully on Feb. 27 in her home that she lived with her husband and best friend of 65 years Bill Patterson.
Betsy was 83 years old. She was a loving mother of three children, Sherry, Billy and Laurie, and a cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren: Jennifer, Stephanie, and Shelby, Zachary and Joshua, and Kelsey and Kendall. Also leaving behind five great-grandchildren Kylee, Addison, and Makayla, Bailey and Payton.
She was a fighter in everything she tackled in life all the way until the end. She had a sharp sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. She enjoyed baking and made the best pies around hands down. She was the backbone to this family, and her memory will be cherished by all those whose lives that she touched.
A memorial service will be held at Cherokee Memorial in Lodi.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Mar. 7, 2020