Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95241
(209) 334-9613
Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy Ann Patterson


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betsy Ann Patterson Obituary
Betsy Ann Patterson passed away peacefully on Feb. 27 in her home that she lived with her husband and best friend of 65 years Bill Patterson.
Betsy was 83 years old. She was a loving mother of three children, Sherry, Billy and Laurie, and a cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren: Jennifer, Stephanie, and Shelby, Zachary and Joshua, and Kelsey and Kendall. Also leaving behind five great-grandchildren Kylee, Addison, and Makayla, Bailey and Payton.
She was a fighter in everything she tackled in life all the way until the end. She had a sharp sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. She enjoyed baking and made the best pies around hands down. She was the backbone to this family, and her memory will be cherished by all those whose lives that she touched.
A memorial service will be held at Cherokee Memorial in Lodi.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -