Beverly (Punter) Overholtzer
1939 - 2020
Lifelong Tuolumne County resident Beverly "Bev" (Punter) Overholtzer passed away at the age of 81 on Aug. 28 at Adventist Health in Sonora.
Born in Jamestown, Bev spent most of her adult life in Tuolumne County. She was a retired beautician who loved to cook and watch syfy movies.
Bev is survived by her children; Therese Scroggs, of Sonora, Bryan Kohl, of Jamestown, and Debianne Weed, of Booneville, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Lisa Nunez, of Reno, Nevada, Renee Borklund, Rosemarie Tun and Melissa Weed, all of Sonora; and her five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Overholtzer, and her sister, Karleen Glover.
No services are planned at this time.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
