|
|
Bradford "Brad" Leslie passed away from natural causes at his Sonora home on March 12, 2020. He was 54 years old. He was born in Stockton and raised in Sonora. Brad graduated from Sonora High in 1984 where he was an honor student, varsity tennis player, and member of the Sonora High Wildcat newspaper staff. Brad had been an acolyte at St. James' Episcopal Church during his teen years. Brad was involved in scouting from an early age and became an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boys Scouts of America.
Brad attended both Stanislaus State and Fresno State earning a BS in business administration with a concentration in accounting. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.
Upon his college graduation, Brad relocated to Santa Rosa, where he began his lifelong career as a mortgage loan broker. He obtained his real estate sales license and later his real estate broker's license. He was good with numbers which led to a successful career and many happy clients.
Brad was an active member of Lions Club International in Santa Rosa, one year as director for the Earl Baum Center for the Blind. Subsequently, he joined the Rotary Club. In addition, he was a hospital volunteer, which he enjoyed immensely.
Brad had a zest for life. He became a Bridge player, completed coursework in tax law, and became active in Toastmasters, honing his people skills. He loved going to the movies, concerts, and sporting events. He was a lifelong Oakland Raiders fan and a season ticket holder.
Brad is survived by his mother, Laurel Leslie of Sonora; brother, Justin Leslie, of Livermore; longtime friend Lauren Meyrowitz, aunts; uncles, and cousins in the U.S. and Germany. He was preceded in death by his father Robert "Bob" Leslie and cousins Laurel Kuehl and lwren Bonta.
Donations in Brad's honor can be made to: David Lambert Community Drop-in Center 347 W Jackson St Sonora, CA 95370
Brad was caring, loving, witty, intelligent, funny. He was a very special individual who touched and enlightened the lives and hearts of many people. He will be missed.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020