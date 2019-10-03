|
|
Brenda Graham Leach, 71, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. She was a native of Heiskell, Tennessee, but called Sonora her home. Brenda's family moved to California in 1956 where she attended Twain Harte Elementary School, Sonora Elementary School and graduated from Sonora High School in 1966. Brenda moved her family back to Tennessee in 2004.
Brenda was the daughter of the late Clyde O'Neal Graham and Ethel Smiley Davis. In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her siblings: John "Bud" Graham, Paul Graham, Francis Williams, Margaret Westing, and Edith Tilson.
Those left to cherish Brenda's memory include her loving husband of 53 years, Billy Ray Leach; children: Tammy Johnson and her husband Dwayne, Kimmie McLaughlin and her husband Bill, Jeffery Leach; grandchildren: Joshua McLaughlin and fiance' Jessica, Tanner Leach and his wife Haley, Jordyn Leach, Bailey McLaughlin and Bryan Leach; future great-grandson, Asaph Leach, sisters: Nancy Reynolds, and Angela Graham; brothers: Gene Graham and Ronnie Graham and his wife Eta; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
The family honored Brenda's life with a graveside service on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Curtis Hurt officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019