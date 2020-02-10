Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Dahlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Lee Dahlin


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Lee Dahlin Obituary
Longtime Soulsbyville resident, Brenda Lee Dahlin, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020 at Doctor's Medical Center in Modesto. She was 65.
Born in Sonora, Brenda graduated from Sonora High School in 1973. As a young person she was athletic and competitive and spent a great deal of time on water sports, playing softball and snowmobiling. In her later years she was dedicated to serving clients as a branch office administrator at Edward Jones up until her retirement in 2018.
Brenda loved gardening, caring for animals, spending time in the mountains and at the beach, collecting rocks/gemstones and exploring new places. She had a strong curiosity and interest in the healing arts and spiritual world. She was a proud grandmother and a friendly, energetic, protective and caring woman who will be greatly missed.
Brenda is survived by her children, Christina Goodwin (spouse Gavin) of Bonney Lake, Washington, and Kimberly Phipps (spouse Christoph) of Twain Harte; grandchildren Jayla, Cally and Ren Goodwin and Aidan Phipps; siblings Fred Reibin (spouse Kathy) and Linda Whitney, all of Sonora; numerous nephews and nieces, acquired grandchildren and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Reibin and Margaret "Peggy" Reibin.
A celebration of life for Brenda will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Sonora Elks Lodge.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -