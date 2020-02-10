|
|
Longtime Soulsbyville resident, Brenda Lee Dahlin, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020 at Doctor's Medical Center in Modesto. She was 65.
Born in Sonora, Brenda graduated from Sonora High School in 1973. As a young person she was athletic and competitive and spent a great deal of time on water sports, playing softball and snowmobiling. In her later years she was dedicated to serving clients as a branch office administrator at Edward Jones up until her retirement in 2018.
Brenda loved gardening, caring for animals, spending time in the mountains and at the beach, collecting rocks/gemstones and exploring new places. She had a strong curiosity and interest in the healing arts and spiritual world. She was a proud grandmother and a friendly, energetic, protective and caring woman who will be greatly missed.
Brenda is survived by her children, Christina Goodwin (spouse Gavin) of Bonney Lake, Washington, and Kimberly Phipps (spouse Christoph) of Twain Harte; grandchildren Jayla, Cally and Ren Goodwin and Aidan Phipps; siblings Fred Reibin (spouse Kathy) and Linda Whitney, all of Sonora; numerous nephews and nieces, acquired grandchildren and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Reibin and Margaret "Peggy" Reibin.
A celebration of life for Brenda will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Sonora Elks Lodge.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020