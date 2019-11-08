|
Carol Ann Cervelli passed away Oct. 27, 2019, at her residence in Tuolumne. She was 83.
Carol is survived by her children, Denise and (Ken) Kern,of Jamestown, Jeff and (Stephenie) Burns and Kevin and (Bobbie) Burns, all of Tuolumne; grandchildren, Leanna and (David) Wood, Trevor and (Kelley) Kern, Lorra Burns, Nick Burns, Zachary and (Christina) Burns, Megan Burns and Garrett Burns; eight great-grandchildren, Bryant Wood, Travis Wood, Brookelyn Kern, Katelyn Kern, Payten Burns, Hunter Burns, Cody Prater, Skylar Burns; and her sister, Shari Hopkins-Scott, of Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Theresa Moorman, and brother, Richard Adams.
Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Joseph's Mission, 18473 Gardner Ave., Tuolumne.
Mother, Grandma, Nana, G.G., you will be forever in our hearts.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 9, 2019