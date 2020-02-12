|
Jamestown resident Carol Lee Nicolini died on Feb. 5, 2020, at Sonora Regional Medical Center. She was 84.
Mrs. Nicolini was born in Valley Springs to Herb and Elaine Patterson.
She worked as a banker in Sonora and as a secretary at Pickering in Standard until the birth of her first son. She became a stay-at-home mom after that.
Mrs. Nicolini was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond F. Nicolini of Jamestown; her brothers, Dean Patterson and Lee Gerald Patterson; sister Vera Swanson; and her son. Steven Nicolini.
She is survived by her son, Russell Nicolini, of Turlock, five grandchildren, Gabby Nicolini, of Sonora and Raymond Nicolini, of Idaho, Kristen Nicolini, of Turlock, Katie Nicolini, of Idaho and Patrick Nicolini, of Oakdale; 11 great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.
Mrs. Nicolini has asked that no services be planned.
Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 13, 2020