Lifelong Tuolumne county resident Carol Marie (Guidici) Njirich passed away on Sept. 26, 2020, at Oak Terrace in Sonora, at the age of 88.
Carol was born in Sonora and raised in Tuolumne, where she lived until the age of 18. She moved to Sonora, where she worked at Bank of America as a bank teller for over 30 years, taking time off to raise her children. She enjoyed camping and boating at Don Pedro and Tulloch lakes, where she and her family spent many summers through the years. After retirement she and her husband, Louie, traveled throughout the country in their RV, often traveling with many life-long friends. After retirement, she also had the opportunity to travel overseas and enjoyed trips to Ireland, Italy, Australia and New Zealand. She also enjoyed music and singing and loved to play card and dice games with her family and friends. She was an avid Oakland Raiders fan and season-ticket holder for several years, spending many Sundays at the games with her husband and friends and attending two Super Bowls. She also enjoyed watching baseball, especially in her later years, and loved listening to Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants games. Her family often laughed when she claimed to be able to make her favored team score by leaving the room.
Carol is survived by her husband of 68 years, Louis Njirich; children David (Sue) Njirich, Lynne
Njirich and Jan (Bob) Apland; grandchildren Abby (Steve) Sunday, Robyn (Jerimie) Zamora, Vanessa (Cody) Butler and Kayla (Matt) Hawks; great-grandchildren Marissa and Antone Sunday, Brayden and Jace Zamora, Easton and Hudson Butler and Ryan Hawks; and her brother, Dennis Guidici. Carol was preceded in death by her father, Santos Guidici, mother, Mary Guidici and sister, Kathleen Burner.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home in Sonora. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Sonora. A memorial mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Tuolumne will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial donations in Carol's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(StJude.org
) or Hospice of the Sierra in Sonora.