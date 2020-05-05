Carolanne (Gassaway) Bauman
1959 - 2020
Carolanne (Gassaway) Bauman was born on September 18, 1959. She went home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
She is survived by her mother Marybelle Gassaway, her son Clinton Bauman, her grandchildren Jonathan Campo, Haileyanne and Annabelle Bauman, her sister Marianne and brother in law Harry Critchfield, sisters Suzanna Young and Deanna Brooks, and several relatives, too many to mention.
Carolanne was born and raised in Tehachapi and moved to Tuolumne County in 1989. She loved horses, fishing, music, gardening and playing pool. She will be loved and missed by many.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
