|
|
Carolyn Edna Carr Woolfenden, 78, our beloved and beautiful mother, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019. She was born in San Francisco.
She married her good friend Wallace Woolfenden on June 25, 1966 (divorced mid-80's, and remained lifelong friends). Together, they had two daughters, Deborah O'Neill (spouse Christopher O'Neill) and Cynthia Fuller (spouse Keith Fuller). She loved and was very proud of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the light of her life.
While raising her children, she was an adored troop leader (camp name "Chipmunk") for the Girl Scouts of America and also became a trainer for the area, all together over 20 years. She loved and was devoted to each and every one of her girl scouts, where many remained friends in her life until she passed. She worked with Twain Harte Elementary as a teacher's aide and volunteer for many things. She was a strong woman of faith and was very active all of her life with the church.
Carolyn attended the University of San Francisco, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Education with a 4.0 GPA. She enjoyed working at Mother Lode Christian School in Tuolumne, CA. She then worked and retired from Osbourne Elementary and Julien Elementary in Turlock. Her unshakable Christian faith and passion for teaching led her to China as a missionary where she worked alongside many great people with the English Language Institute of China (ELIC).
Carolyn's silly sense of humor, quick wit, unconditional love, compassion and beautiful smile will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends. We are better for having known her and we will proudly carry on her light in this world.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Sunday Nov. 17, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Heritage Christian Church 19530 Hillsdale Dr, Sonora, CA 95370. Her pastor and good friend, Charles Westgate will help us honor her.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019