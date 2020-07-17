Cassie Jo (Joslin) Loving, born in Rathdrum, Idaho in 1935 and raised in Sonora, passed away peacefully at her home in Placerville on April 10, 2020. After attending Sonora High School, she married her high school sweetheart, moved to Placerville and raised her family of three daughters.
At the age of 40 she graduated from Sacramento State College with a Master's degree in art education and art therapy. She then went on to teach Women in Art and art classes at the local community college, then co-founded the El Dorado Women's Center and for more than 20 years provided counseling and art therapy for women and children who were victims of domestic violence. For the community, she produced Women's History Month celebrations for many years.
Upon retirement, Cassie again taught art, and then for the next 17 years was a volunteer with Snowline Hospice, providing relief and support to clients and their caretakers. Additionally, she founded the local Threshold Choir, which sings to the ill and dying on a weekly basis in local care homes and the hospital. She also sang in the New Freedom Choir.
Cassie is survived by Jennifer, her partner of 26 years, her former husband Bruce, their three daughters, Julianne, Jennifer and Kristin, her granddaughter Sara, and her great-grandsons Owen and Dylan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Snowline Hospice or your favorite charity
. Cassie would wish for everyone to celebrate her life as a life full of art, music and love. She has found her wings.