Cathleen "Cathy" Smith


1955 - 2020
Cathleen "Cathy" Smith Obituary
Cathleen (Cathy) Smith was born in Sonora to Bud and Betty Castle on Dec. 17, 1955. She was the younger sister of Carol Laughlin (Chuck) of Lake Havasu City and Bob Castle of San Francisco. Cathy moved on to be with her Lord on Jan. 5, after a long bout with heart disease.
Cathy is survived by two kids, Katie and Greg Smith; grandson Ethan Smith; her daughter-in-law Lauren; future son-in-law Nick Cordova; and close family members Don and Karissa Johnson and their kids Hailey and Lincoln. Cathy is preceded in death by her father, Bud Castle, her daughter Lindsay, her grandparents Clarence and Katie House, and Walter and Angie Castle.
A lifelong resident of Tuolumne County, she graduated from Sonora High in 1974. She was an incredible mother and coached sports teams, helped with PTA, 4-H, or any organization that needed it, and acted as a surrogate mother to many. Recently she has been active in the Sonora Hills Social Club.
Her family will be hosting a celebration of life event at 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Calvary Chapel in Soulsbyville for anyone who would like to come and honor her memory. In lieu of flowers, anyone that would like to, may bring an appetizer or dessert to share after the service, and we will have some of Cathy's favorite foods and beverages. Contact Lulu Stuart with any questions.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 25, 2020
