Cecille Dawn Prieto, 70, a longtime resident of Sonora, peacefully entered the Lord's presence on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. She was born July 13, 1949 in Syracuse, New York, to Robert and Shirley LaCasse.
She is survived by her loving and supportive husband of 48 years, Ernesto B. Prieto, and their six children, LaDawn (David) Johnson, Joshua Prieto, Gabriel (Jacqueline) Prieto, Nathan Prieto, Stephanie (Ryan) Fyfe, and Libby (Patrick) Finn. She leaves a legacy of loving care for six grandchildren, Marcos, Lucas, Eden, Levi, Eli and Benjamin.
After graduation from Sonora High, she became one of the original members of the Frank Gonzales Evangelical Association's God Squad and Freedom Sound (1967-1972). It was during that time she met her future husband, Ernie as they served together in the traveling choir. She was a woman who loved worship and studying God's Word and most importantly, had an unshakeable faith in Jesus Christ.
Cece loved children and served the community through foster care. As an advocate for children she believed in God's healing power for families. Jokingly, she often referred to herself as a "mean, mean momma machine with lots of love to give." She faithfully served at Peaceful Valley Community Church as a worship team member, children's church teacher and groundskeeper (1977-1996). She was an active member of Sierra Bible Church (1997-2019).
Cecille is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Shirley LaCasse.
A public celebration of life service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Sierra Bible Church, 15171 Tuolumne Road, Sonora, CA 95370. Any memorial gifts in Cece's name may be directed to .
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Dec. 28, 2019