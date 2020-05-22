Charleen Alice Nichols passed away on May 12, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born in Oakland on Dec. 31, 1933, to Edward and Alice Wiedemeier. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Bill Nichols, and her sisters, Helen Geranio and Mary Kent. She is survived by her sons, Jim (Kathy) and Dan Nichols, and her daughter, Denise Kimbrough (John), her brother Edward Wiedemeier (Teddi), her sister Alice Murray, her grandchildren Melissa, Ara, Jack, Jaimie and Ryan, and eight great grandchildren.

Charleen attended St. Elizabeth High School and went on to work for Pacific Bell. She met her husband, Bill, at the Berkeley Roller Skating Rink. Their first few years of marriage were spent living at Victorville Air Force Base, where Bill was stationed. Later, they made their home in San Leandro until retiring to Twain Harte, where the family had spent many vacations. Charleen was very dedicated to her religion and was an active member of All Saints Catholic Church in Twain Harte, where she was a Eucharistic minister, and Youth Formation teacher. She had a spirited group of friends in her "Fifty Plus" group who enjoyed bus trips, picnics, parties, birthday celebrations, and even a Catholic pilgrimage to Medjugorje, a town in Bosnia, to visit the site of the appearance of the Virgin Mary. It has been said that Charleen always had one foot in heaven.

Charleen had a very active social life and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. and was blessed with many family events and special occasions to celebrate. She also had many adventures with her Red Hat Society ladies.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when we can gather as a group. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Charleen, please consider Interim Hospice, 2233 Watt Avenue, Suite 330, Sacramento, CA 95825.

God bless you, G.G. You are loved, rest in peace!



