Time passes and it is hard to imagine the impact words and actions have on others. Charlene was one of those people who impacted so very many lives...more than can be imagined. She was kind to everyone and thoughtful in her actions. She had the ability to listen and actually hear people. She listened to and analyzed the problem but also heard with her heart. Charlene was a wonderful woman and will be greatly missed.

Kathy Smith

Coworker