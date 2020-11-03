Charles Adrian Nestor (Ade), a 19-year resident of Angels Camp, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 17, in Wilsonville, Oregon. Adrian, Sue and their beloved dog Mickey were on the last leg of a 2,300-mile trip to the Northwest in their motor coach. Adrian leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Sue; and four children, Jann (Gregg) Goodman, Mallory (Tom) Brush, Chad (Keri) Nestor and Andy (Andrea) Nestor. Also surviving "Pop-Pop" were his eight grandchildren, Britt (Megan) Erinn, Kelsee, Chace, Kensi, Mallory Nicole, Avery and Addyson, and two great-grandchildren McCoy and Bo Goodman.
Adrian was a graduate of West Virginia and Pepperdine Universities, member of Delta Tau Delta, retired captain in the U.S. Army, a member of the Mother Lode Model A Club and an active member of his church. Ade had an "illuminating" 40-year career in the lighting industry with Corning Glass Works, Gardco and USI.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent in Adrian's name to the following: St. Matthews Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 520, San Andreas, CA 95249, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Memorial ID 22133667.