Charles Adrian Nestor
1934 - 2020
Charles Adrian Nestor (Ade), a 19-year resident of Angels Camp, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 17, in Wilsonville, Oregon. Adrian, Sue and their beloved dog Mickey were on the last leg of a 2,300-mile trip to the Northwest in their motor coach. Adrian leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Sue; and four children, Jann (Gregg) Goodman, Mallory (Tom) Brush, Chad (Keri) Nestor and Andy (Andrea) Nestor. Also surviving "Pop-Pop" were his eight grandchildren, Britt (Megan) Erinn, Kelsee, Chace, Kensi, Mallory Nicole, Avery and Addyson, and two great-grandchildren McCoy and Bo Goodman.
Adrian was a graduate of West Virginia and Pepperdine Universities, member of Delta Tau Delta, retired captain in the U.S. Army, a member of the Mother Lode Model A Club and an active member of his church. Ade had an "illuminating" 40-year career in the lighting industry with Corning Glass Works, Gardco and USI.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent in Adrian's name to the following: St. Matthews Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 520, San Andreas, CA 95249, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Memorial ID 22133667.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
