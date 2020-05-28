Charles Leslie Fuller (Les) of Jamestown, passed away May 18, 2020, one day before his 93rd birthday. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Anna Pearl Criswell Fuller. They had three daughters; Carlene Rae Fuller Reno (predeceased), Terry Denise Fuller and Robin Sheri Fuller Byers and her husband David Byers. He is survived by seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Delores Holsinger and Dorothy Backman.

Les was a baker, chef and ultimately retired from the Department of Corrections as food manager. Les proudly served in the Navy during World War II. He continued his love of water, building his own wood boat from scratch, spending much time on local lakes, boating, fishing and water skiing. Les and Anna travelled extensively throughout the world. Les took his dream trip in 2013, two months in Australia.

Les was the rock of the family, always there with kindness, love and humor. An avid Christian, he was the head usher at Potter's Touch Church in Copperopolis. In his spare time he loved playing cards, reading and putting his green thumb to use gardening, after which he and Anna canned the results. He and Anna would spend most winters in Arizona where they had many friends. His last words were, "The most important thing is love, God's love and especially family love." Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.



