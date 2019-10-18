|
|
Christine Ann (Fleming) Peterson, 70, died peacefully Oct. 5, 2019 at her home after a long fight with esophageal cancer. She grew up in Lafayette with her parents Harold and Eileen Fleming and brother Jim Fleming of Carmichael; sisters, Jean Loyd of Lafayette, and Sally Allison of Sonora.
Chrissy graduated from Acalanes High School in Lafayette and earned a BS degree from Cal Poly San Luis Opisbo in 1972. She had two sons, Chaz Templeton of Las Vegas and Joel Templeton of Costa Mesa. She got her interior design degree in 1985, and enjoyed her ultimate career goal as a fabulous designer leaving her influence on all who knew her. She had true passion for design in Colorado and throughout California.
Chrissy was married for 30 years to Arthur Peterson who brought to her a stepdaughter, Michelle Brosinski, who lives in Arlington Heights, Illinois, with grandchildren, Ethan and Ryan. Chrissy and Arthur lived in Greenwood, Colorado, before moving to Sonora 20 years ago. She loved to hike in the mountains throughout the local area and do anything outdoors. She is most famous for her eight mile daily hike on the ditch in Cedar Ridge. Vacation time was spent at national and state parks with more hiking and exploring.
Chrissy is also survived by nieces, Aimee Allison and Shelley Molinari (Tom) both of Sonora. Nephews, Eric Loyd (Lori) of Dana Point and Dr. Ryan (Liane) Loyd of Lafayette, Indianna.
Now that she is gone from this world she will never be from our hearts or minds. We're glad that we had a chance to love on her and tell her how much she has always meant to us.
Chrissy will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Plans for a Memorial service will be at a future date.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 19, 2019