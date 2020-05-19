Cindy had a big personality and an even bigger heart. She had the ability to be brutally honest and held her family and friends close to her heart. She believed in humanity and was very passionate about nature and very much enjoyed the wildlife that surrounded the home she lived in, especially the baby rabbits that greeted her every morning.

Cindy was compelled to protect our oceans and all the wildlife it holds. She had a very strong spiritual connection with the dolphins and whales in particular and has always been drawn to the sea and its ability to soothe the soul of mankind. She dearly loved her husband Tommy and the two of them were not only husband and wife, but best friends as well throughout the years and now there is a profound absence of the heart. She was an inspiration and will be missed by those who loved her. A memorial will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store