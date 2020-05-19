Cindy Lee Abreu Walker
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cindy had a big personality and an even bigger heart. She had the ability to be brutally honest and held her family and friends close to her heart. She believed in humanity and was very passionate about nature and very much enjoyed the wildlife that surrounded the home she lived in, especially the baby rabbits that greeted her every morning.
Cindy was compelled to protect our oceans and all the wildlife it holds. She had a very strong spiritual connection with the dolphins and whales in particular and has always been drawn to the sea and its ability to soothe the soul of mankind. She dearly loved her husband Tommy and the two of them were not only husband and wife, but best friends as well throughout the years and now there is a profound absence of the heart. She was an inspiration and will be missed by those who loved her. A memorial will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved