Claire Ellen Grimm passed away on March 9, 2020, at Adventist Health surrounded by her family in Sonora at the age of 95. She was born Jan. 14, 1925, New Philadelphia, Ohio, to William H. and Myrtle Smith. She lived a full life always going forward, no matter the circumstances. Her commitment of love for the Lord was when her oldest son, Richard, became a born-again Christian, in 1977. By his actions, she, too, gave herself to the Lord. This followed her the rest of her life till her passing.

Claire was a very thorough person in her lifetime, working for Hart Bindery, in Southern California, to working at Sonora Union Democrat as a manager of the ladies who put the daily paper together. She volunteered at the Humane Society in Jamestown, helped her daughter and her husband at their local business, and was on the Grand Jury in Sonora between 1994-1995. But her biggest love was going to the Borrego Desert in Southern California. She and her husband owned a "sand buggy" and travelled through the desert exploring all the desert had to offer. Fishing was another hobby. She was very good at it! She would out-fish any of her family, including her husband! Water skiing was another sport she excelled at, competing with her sons. She met her husband, John, in her early 30s. At that time, John was an adamant motorcycle rider, along with his three brothers. She was hooked and was a natural at being a rider.

Claire was preceded in death by her husband, John, (1989) and her youngest son, Frank, (1999). She had three children, Richard Jones, Rebecca Crow, and Frank Burkhart, four siblings (three deceased and one surviving), 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later time to remember her as a mother, grandmother and friend.



