Longtime Jamestown resident and retail worker Colette Marie Copeland passed away unexpectedly from heart complications on July 14 at her home. She was 59 years old.
Born in Illinois, Colette spent the past 40 years in Jamestown. She worked many different jobs locally, including most recently at Orchard Supply, up until they closed. She went back to school later in life and graduated with her degree in human resources. She was very outgoing and friendly. She would help out anyone in need, was very dependable and always on time.
Colette loved horses and used to competitively barrel race in her youth. She loved her dog Ruby and spending time with her grandkids. She will be greatly missed.
Colette is survived by her children, Christina Murphy of Stockton, Danielle Murphy of Jamestown and David Murphy of McKinleyville; her grandchildren, Casey Jr., Isiah, Alana, Liyah, Amaya and Andre, all of Jamestown. She is preceded in death by her parents, George Copeland Sr. (1993), Lucille Copeland (2008), and her siblings, George Copeland Jr. (1999), Susan Mortensen (2017) and Deborah Copeland (2004).
No services are planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
