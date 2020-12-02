1/1
Colleen Rae Sands
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in the Jacksonville Florida, Naval Hospital in 1945, Colleen spent her childhood in the East Bay and Boulder Creek, California, and graduated from San Lorenzo Valley High School in 1963. After serving three years in the Navy as a medic in South Carolina and Florida during the Vietnam War, Colleen lived in Sayre, Pennsylvania from 1967-1972, and earned her nursing degree from Corning Community College. In 1972, Colleen moved back to Santa Cruz County with her young daughters, where she worked several years as a nurse at Stanford University Medical Center, and over 20 years at Dominican Hospital.
After she retired from nursing in the early 90s, Colleen embarked on a second career as a mosaic artist, traveling to many countries to see well-known mosaic works. She attended many workshops to develop her skills, including learning many mosaic styles and how to build her own armatures. Her many works will continue to be enjoyed by friends and family.
Colleen loved to travel and visited many different countries, including bicycle tours in Ireland and France. She enjoyed meeting people, and was a member of SERVAS. She also explored the United States, Baja Mexico and Canada. She loved gardening and collected strange and unusual specimens including bamboo, bananas, succulents, aquatic and carnivorous plants. She was an avid reader, was always curious and had an enthusiasm for life. She loved her dogs and, on her daily dog walks, she established many friendships.
In 2014, Colleen moved to Columbia to be near her daughter, Kimberly Baker, and family: husband Carl and her beloved grandchildren, Carson and Kathryn. In her adopted town, she enjoyed her new friends as part of the rock garden society, book club and David Keller's exercise class.
In addition to the Bakers, she is survived by her daughter, Wendy Selleck, of Boulder Creek; sisters Sharon Potter, of Santa Cruz, and Margie Plog, of Grass Valley; brothers Don Sands (San Diego), Jim Sands (Boise) and Ken Sands (Thailand/Redding).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved