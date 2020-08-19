Connie Williams, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Aug. 8, 2020. Connie was very active in the Sonora community and as a community member, city councilwoman and mayor made significant contributions to the community.

Connie Lee Williams was born on Dec. 10, 1946, in Laporte, Indiana, where she spent her childhood years. She graduated from LaPorte High School in 1964. Upon graduating from high school, Connie married and moved with her husband to Heber Springs, Arkansas. She began her working career opening her own beauty salon. It was in Heber Springs that Connie first became involved in community affairs, the beginning of a long life of community activism.

Connie soon decided that she wanted to become a sales person and began working for a word processing company, NBI. In August of 1983 she attended a two-week sales training conference in Boulder, Colorado, where she met current husband John Williams, one of the trainers for the conference. At the end of the two-week training, John gave Connie both her final review and a marriage proposal. They were married six weeks later and moved to Atlanta, Georgia.

Connie began working as a telephone sales person, which launched a successful career in telecommunications. One of her clients, media company Cox Enterprises, became impressed with Connie's abilities and offered her a job in their Information Technology Division as a Manager of Telecommunications. Connie's talents, work ethic and success in this position lead her to a promotion as Director of Telecommunications, a position she held until she retired in 2002.

While working for Cox, Connie had a successful modeling career. Additionally, she was an avid snow skier and swimmer. She was a member of the Sonora Fitness Center's master swimmers program and swam in two Senior Olympics. She also loved to grow orchids and travel. Connie was a person who engaged in life to its fullest.

Connie and John moved to Lake Tulloch in 2002. It was there she developed a love for being involved in activities for the betterment of the community. Connie was President of their homeowners association as well as a leader in promoting sensible growth in the Tulloch area.

Moving to Sonora in 2007, Connie greatly expanded her involvement in the community. She was on the Sonora Planning Commission and the Board of Directors for Stage 3, a local theater company. Connie became President of the Stage 3 Board and led the fight to keep the theater open in difficult times.

In 2012, Connie decided to run for the Sonora City Council. She ran a highly successful campaign and was the top vote getter in the race. She was appointed Mayor by the City Council in 2016. Her most significant contribution while on the Council was the Vision Sonora plan.

Connie had a strong passion for Sonora and continuously worked to improve the City. She was instrumental in getting the Linoberg Street project initiated. Her other significant contribution was her involvement in the complete reorganization of the Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority and she was very proud of her work during this time. Connie's last plan for community involvement was to run for County Supervisor. When she was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease) in April of 2019 she was exceedingly disappointed that she was not able to run for that office. Connie's love for people, zest for life and positive, can do nature helped her fight a courageous battle with this very difficult and debilitating disease.

Connie is survived by her husband of 36 years, John Williams; her sisters, Denise Canon, La Porte, Indiana, and Roxanne Pappas, Rolling Prairie, Indiana; three stepsons, Eric Williams, San Diego, Jeff Williams, Moorhead, Minnesota, and Russ Williams, Boise, Idaho; and three step-grandsons, Andrew Williams, Portland, Oregon, Shane and Blake Williams, Moorhead, Minnesota, as well as several nephews and nieces.

Due to the uncertainty of the COVID situation, the Celebration of Life gathering for Connie will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Sacramento Chapter of the ALS Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store