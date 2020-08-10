Daniel F. Dambacher passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, of complications from a 2010 stroke. He was born Aug. 13, 1951, in Sonora, California, and proud to be from the Tuolumne County Gold Rush Pioneer family and a fifth-generation Dambacher. He graduated from the old Sonora Dome and Sonora High School in 1969. Danny was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Marty, of 44 years; two sons, Jason (Kelley), Troy (Ginean); three grandson's, Camron, Carson and Devin Dambacher; and two granddaughters, Tori Dambacher and Katie Reed; his brother Jim (Eileen) Dambacher, all of Sonora; his sister Dona Rae Dambacher, of Oakdale; and numerous nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Dambacher, his mother, Charlotte Questo, and his step-dad, Jean Questo, a step-brother, Doug Questo, and a lovely niece, Jennifer White.

Danny was a mountain man. He loved being in the woods with his favorite dogs camping, hunting or fishing and was a professional timber faller for 30 plus years starting right out of high school. He cut for Hatler, Eldorado, Alderman, Tom Martin, Fulton, Fray Logging plus a few others.

He loved being with his family and friends telling logging stories and talking about his outlaw days with his buddies. After his stroke in 2010, he would be in his wheelchair but It never slowed him down. He never missed his grandkids' sporting events, rain or shine, home or away, he would be there to support them. Danny will be greatly missed by everyone, and his stories will be passed on for generations to come.

If Danny has ever impacted your life in any way, we invite you to say hi or tell a story about him when we have his celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you could make a small donation in his name to either 538 Ponderosa Dr., Unit 7, Activities Dept. Sonora, Ca 95370, where he loved to play bingo; or Sonora Jr. Cats Football and Cheer, where he loved to watch his grandkids play and cheer, at SYFC P.O Box 5533, Sonora, Ca 95370.



