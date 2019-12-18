|
On Nov. 28, 2019, Daniel F. Deaver, a lifelong resident of Sacramento County, left this earthly world to dance eternally with the love of his life, Edith Deaver. He is survived by five children Kelly, Daniel, Steven, Dena and Darrell; two sisters Donna and Jody; 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dan spent a short time in the Navy, then was a mail handler for 36 years before retirement.
Services have already been held. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Dan's name to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101-9929.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019