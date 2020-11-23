Daniel "Danny" William McHoul was born March 25, 1963, in Sonora and was raised in Soulsbyville. He attended Soulsbyville Elementary School and Sonora Union High School.

At age 18, Danny started driving logging trucks. He worked for many gyppo loggers and eventually owned his own logging truck.

In 2005 Danny went to work for Caltrans, working as a PI, and advancing to supervisor. His favorite thing to do was plow snow on Sonora Pass.

Danny had a passion for football. He coached the Falcons and Junior Cats. He later advanced to coaching freshmen at Sonora High School and helped many young men through their high school years, many who kept in touch with him.

Danny's passion became riding his horse, Blaze, going riding in the mountains and pleasure riding with his wife, Jennifer. Other hobbies included hiking, going for Jeep rides over the passes, working on muscle cars, fly fishing and his horses. He also enjoyed visiting with everyone and attending the Christian Cowboy Fellowship.

Danny is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jennifer (Modrell) McHoul, of Sonora; his son, Shane Douglas, of Sonora; father-in-law and mother in-law, Tom and Donna Modrell, of Sonora; brother in-law and wife, Ricky and Genna Modrell; nieces and nephews Aubrey, Emma and Quinn Modrell; sister and brother in-law, Jess and Sue Longeway, of Sonora, Jessie Longeway and Lacy Connor, all of Sonora; brother and sister in-law Chris and Sarah Livingston, of Santa Rosa; and cousin Denise Ingram, of Texas.

A celebration of life was held at noon Saturday, Nov. 21, at Calvary Chapel in Soulsbyville. Donations can be made to the Daniel McHoul Memorial Fund, Stockton Bank, 242 S. Washington St., Sonora, or to the Go Fund Me Account.



