Danielle Dawn Liljedahl-Chung


1970 - 2019
Danielle Dawn Liljedahl-Chung Obituary
Lifelong Sonora resident Danielle Dawn Liljedahl-Chung passed away on Nov. 8, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Modesto. She was 49.
Danielle graduated from Sonora High School in 1989. She was a 1989 La Grange Rodeo Queen, 1991 Mother Lode Roundup Queen and 1993 Oakdale Rodeo Queen. She enjoyed floral design, making holiday wreaths and Disneyland trips with her family. Whenever someone was in need she was there with loving arms, lots of laughs and flowers. Her big heart, contagious laugh and her outgoing, caring and free spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
Danielle is survived by her children, Stephanie Davis, Shelby Hedgpeth and Trevor Chung; her parents, Rich and Dede Liljedahl; and her brothers, Patrick Liljedahl and Brian Liljedahl.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street in Sonora, followed by a private burial at Mountain Shadow Cemetery.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019
