Danny was born and raised in Texas. He loved sports and played baseball throughout his early life. He joined the Navy in 1975 then attended college classes for drafting. In 1988 he moved to Orange County, California. There he married Katherine Nutter and had five daughters: Margaret, Hayley, Cheyenne, Amelia, and Jessica.

Always working, he was an accomplished glazier, plumber, carpenter, and all around handyman. He could design things in his head and build them and fix almost anything. Danny was an avid Angels and Lakers fan, knew stats on players in many sports, and often rooted for the underdog. He loved people, cars, antiques, and finding treasures and deals.

Danny could fill a room. He was cheerful, warm, caring, and loyal. He often looked like Santa Claus with the same spirit. He and his wife, Kathy, moved to Sonora in 2017, with daughters, Jessica and Cheyenne to follow. In April 2019 he suffered a stroke. He passed away Sept. 1, 2020, at 63 years old. He is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Erin McClintock, and survived by his wife and daughters, grandson, Sebastian, brother Steven McClintock and sister Donna McClintock. He is so dearly loved and will be deeply missed.



