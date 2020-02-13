|
David Roberson, age 75, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Adventist Health in Sonora. According to his personal metaphysician, his compassion and authenticity were needed elsewhere and so was released from his body to spread more love in the universe. He joins his wife, Suzan Still, his brothers Jim, John, and Bill, as well as his parents Frances and Ken.
David was born the second of 10 children in Oakland and moved to Tuolumne County in 1970 where he and his first wife, the late Cheryl Frank, raised their two boys, Eric Roberson, of Sonora, and Michael Roberson, of Vancouver Island, Canada.
On this earth, David played many roles: father and son, brother and husband, student and mentor. He was a Navy Seabee in Vietnam and a general contractor throughout this life. He became a practicing massage therapist and completed a bachelor's degree, before combining many of his talents as caretaker and custodian at the Sierra Waldorf School until he retired due to health challenges.
In this life, he saw opportunity in adversity and grew to embrace joy as the ultimate pursuit. As one of his heroes, Zorba the Greek, put it: "Life is trouble. Only death is not. To be alive is to undo your belt and look for trouble." He may be measured by his kindness - the light that he brought to people's hearts in the form of jokes, answering machine messages, and wise (sometimes tall) tales. He is survived by many who loved him, a few who failed, and plenty who never had the chance.
There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Rose Room in the Sonora Inn. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020