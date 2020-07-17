Former Sonora resident David L. Norwood passed away June 25, 2020 in Palm Springs. David was born Jan. 3, 1944 in Modesto to Wilma German and LeRoy Mott. David grew up in the Central Valley. The family moved to San Francisco where David graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1962. Shortly after graduation he went to work for the United States Postal Service. He retired in 1999 after 38 years of service.

On May 20, 1995 David married the love of his life, Carol Ann Newton. In 2001 David and Carol moved to Sonora where they co-owned The UPS Store for several years. David continued doing mobile notary work for 15 years. David loved fly fishing and was an active member of the Mother Lode Fly Fishing Club serving as president for several years. They moved to Thousand Palms in 2016.

He is survived by his loving wife Carol. David is also survived by his uncle George Genevro, uncle and aunt Jerry and Sally German and many cousins in California, Washington, Texas, Wisconsin and New York. He was predeceased by his mother Wilma Norwood and sister Carol Elizabeth Norwood.





