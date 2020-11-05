1/1
David Marlin Heldstab
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlin Heldstab was born Dec. 23, 1934 in McCloud, California. He moved to Tuolumne in 1949 and attended Summerville High School. He graduated in 1953 and married Erline Spinetto that autumn. He attended Modesto Junior College where he excelled at quarterback and defensive end. He returned to Tuolumne to raise their three children, Marla, Serina and Mitchell. He worked at Westside Lumber Company until a strike closed the mill. He then went to work at Central Motors and became body shop manager for Kelley Motors Inc. in Jamestown. He retired In 2002 as general manager.
While raising his family, Marlin continued his education and received his Bachelor of Science from Stanislaus State in 1978.
Throughout his adult life Marlin had a passion for coaching. He coached football, basketball, track and baseball at Summerville High School starting in 1974 until he retired from coaching in 2019. He was also an integral part of the State Championship tug-of-war team of Tuolumne.
Marlin was extremely proud of his nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Erline Heldstab; children Marla Daniel, Serina and John Ortega and Mitch and Tina Heldstab; grandchildren Josh Maderios, Troy and Jennifer Naderios, Jarrod and Julia Jayne, Amy and Clay Peterson, David Robbins, Anthony Robbins, Bean Heldstab, Anna Marie and Daniel Cover, Jake and Lisa Heldstab. He was preceded in death by his brother Rhinehardt (1998), and sisters Eleanor (2018) and Betty (2020).
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Carter's Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved