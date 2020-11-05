Marlin Heldstab was born Dec. 23, 1934 in McCloud, California. He moved to Tuolumne in 1949 and attended Summerville High School. He graduated in 1953 and married Erline Spinetto that autumn. He attended Modesto Junior College where he excelled at quarterback and defensive end. He returned to Tuolumne to raise their three children, Marla, Serina and Mitchell. He worked at Westside Lumber Company until a strike closed the mill. He then went to work at Central Motors and became body shop manager for Kelley Motors Inc. in Jamestown. He retired In 2002 as general manager.

While raising his family, Marlin continued his education and received his Bachelor of Science from Stanislaus State in 1978.

Throughout his adult life Marlin had a passion for coaching. He coached football, basketball, track and baseball at Summerville High School starting in 1974 until he retired from coaching in 2019. He was also an integral part of the State Championship tug-of-war team of Tuolumne.

Marlin was extremely proud of his nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Erline Heldstab; children Marla Daniel, Serina and John Ortega and Mitch and Tina Heldstab; grandchildren Josh Maderios, Troy and Jennifer Naderios, Jarrod and Julia Jayne, Amy and Clay Peterson, David Robbins, Anthony Robbins, Bean Heldstab, Anna Marie and Daniel Cover, Jake and Lisa Heldstab. He was preceded in death by his brother Rhinehardt (1998), and sisters Eleanor (2018) and Betty (2020).

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Carter's Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store