David Robert Egan
1943 - 2020
David "Dave" Robert Egan passed away peacefully on Sept. 18 under the care of his beloved Jan Moncrieff in Sonora.
He was born to John and Bertha Egan in San Francisco, and grew up with his older sisters Carol and Patty. In his youth he prowled the links at Harding Park, once earning medalist honors in the SF City Junior Championship. Dave was known for his laser-sharp short game and putting. He later was an active member of the Twain Harte Golf Club.
Dave graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1961 and went on to be a bus dispatcher at San Francisco International Airport. He lived in Brisbane and golfed at Sharp Park with his good friend George Ambrosio and his dog Sam. Always a teamster, he went on to work for the SF Chronicle before retiring to Twain Harte.
He moved to Twain Harte 20 years ago and loved his home and neighbors. That's where he met and fell in love with Jan. He was always thinking of others and was especially generous. He loved to bake, had a wonderful sense of humor, and loved kids. Dave enjoyed making doggie biscuits, which he would share with friends and strangers alike. He was a strong supporter of workers, a great uncle, and had many close friends.
Dave is survived by Jan Moncrieff; his sister, Carol Davis; brothers-in-law Andrew Reshke and Paxton Davis; nephews Paul Reshke, Mark Reshke, Packy Davis, John Davis and Jeff Davis; and nieces, Ann Uphoff, Lisa Keane and Julie Gerwe. He is predeceased by his sister, Patty. He is also survived by his lifelong friends Jim Hayden, Ron and Mary Mauer and Lady Di and George Ambrosio as well as beloved friends in both the San Francisco area and Twain Harte.
During the last weeks of his life he was cared for by Jan, Adventist Health Home Care and Hospice. Any monetary donations can be made to Adventist Health Sonora Hospice, 20100 Cedar Road North, Sonora, CA 95370. His ashes will be spread at a later date.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
