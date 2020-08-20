David Scott Lorimer was born on June 6, 1940. Four years later that date became an event of WWII known to us all as D-Day. David always jokingly claimed that it stood for David Day:

David graduated from Sonora Union High School (SUHS) in 1958. In 1960 he entered the U.S. Army and played percussion with the 6th Army Band. And then he took a helicopter ride which changed his life forever.

David attended flight school, graduating as a Warrant Officer. In time he would be promoted to Chief Warrant Officer. He flew first in Korea and then, from 1965 to 1966, in Vietnam where he flew a gunship with the 101st Airborne Division.

in April 1966 David returned to the States and married another SUHS grad, Janet Collins. They moved to Ft. Rucker where David completed his tour with the military.

In 1968 David went to work for Air America, Inc. (also known as the CIA's private airline) in Vietnam. It was there that he was critically injured in a helicopter crash. David suffered a traumatic head injury and was, for the remainder of his life, disabled.

But disabilities did not stop David Lorimer. He and his wife welcomed their first daughter, Kerry, in 1968 and second daughter, Marnie, in 1972. Also in 1972 they moved to Hawaii where they lived until 1998. During their time in Hawaii, David went back to college and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. He used his counseling skills to help other people with disabilities.

In 1998, David and Janet moved to Arizona so they could be closer to their grown children and other family members. As David aged, his disabilities became more pronounced. In August 2019 he qualified for hospice care at home. On July 31, 2020 David passed away at home. He was 80 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; daughters Kerry Lorimer and Marnie (Petrus) Lorimer Butu; and granddaughter Mirella Butu, as well as one brother, Douglas (Naomi Carper) Lorimer, and sisters Barbara (Phillip Johnson) Lorimer and Jodi (Michael Sweeney) Lorimer.



