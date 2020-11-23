1/1
David W. Schulz
1949 - 2020
David was born in Stockton and raised in Columbia California. He attended Columbia Elementary and graduated from Sonora High School in 1967. While in high school, he played football, wrestling and track. He excelled in all three sports. His senior year he was awarded the Jack Wivell Memorial award for most inspirational athlete. He was also active in Demolay and a past master councilor.
After high school, David went on to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree. After college, he came home to Columbia and sold real estate for Ken Carper Realty in the early '70s. Later his interest in real estate led him to the Sacramento area and he became a Property Manager for Norris Begs and Simpson where, he met Jim Meredith. They formed MSI Properties Inc. and managed large commercial developments. He later took over sole ownership of the company and was currently involved in his business.
David enjoyed many weekends with his boat going up and down the Sacramento River and the many lakes around the area. He liked to golf and fish and was always very competitive in anything he took part in. He enjoyed making bets and, if he won the bets, he would always want you to pay him by check so he could frame it on his Wall of Shame in his office. He valued his many friends and enjoyed his Friday lunch dates. He always enjoyed a good debate and wasn't afraid to express his opinion. Even though David lived in Sacramento, there wasn't a family function that he didn't attend. He loved his nieces and nephews and all his extended family. He will always be remembered as "Uncle Dave".
David is survived by his brother John O. Schulz (Chris), niece Tonya Van Gerpen (John) and uncle Edward Morales (Barbara), nephew Nathan Schulz (Tammy) and great-nephews and nieces, Cayden and Jayda Schulz , Lillian and Garrett Van Gerpen and Tayman Worthington. He is preceded in death by his parents, Warren W. Schulz and Gertrude E. Schulz.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to your favorite charity or the Neurosciences and Neuro Monitoring units at 2825 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95816. We want to express our sincere appreciation for the care that David received at Sutter hospital in Sacramento.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
