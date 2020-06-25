David Williams
1965 - 2020
Sonora resident David Williams passed away at his home on Friday, June 12 at the age of 54.
Born in Fresno, David served in the U.S. Navy and later became a driver for Waste Management. He loved serving his customers on his route and he was loved by many as well. David became a member of E Clampus Vitus in September 2009. He also enjoyed being in nature, fishing, hiking, hunting and swimming.
David is survived by his wife of 16 years, Terri L. Williams of Sonora; his children, Stephanie Herrera and Jeff Bacoccini of Crescent City; grandchildren Caitlyn Kelly, Hailey Stover, Kamber Stover, Ayden Stover and Bryce Stover. He was the youngest of seven children and is survived by his siblings Phillip Williams, Donald Williams of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Gerald Williams of Texas, Peter Williams of Kerman and Raymond Williams of Madera. David was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Arnbrister and his brother Eddie Williams.
Contact Terri at dtlwhearts@hotmail.com about David's celebration of life to be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Diana J. White Cancer Center, ? Susan Balcarcel (patient care fund), 900 Mono Way, Sonora, CA 95370


Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
