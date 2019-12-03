|
|
Born in Stockton to Tom and Mary Taylor, he spent the first four years of school at Annunciation in Stockton, and later went to school at Sonora Grammar School and Sonora High School. Dean went into the Laborer's Union shortly after high school. He worked as a driller/blaster, and miner. He also enjoyed welding. He was very proud to be a union member. Dean worked all over California, and in Hawaii and Nevada as well, but always called Sonora home.
Dean was always trying to help those in need when he could. He was always there for those he loved and had a way of making people feel safe when they were with him. Dean loved his family and friends unconditionally. His biggest joy in life was his grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his mother Mary Taylor, and father Tom Taylor. Dean is survived by his children Devin Hogue (Daniel), and Thomas Taylor; sister Pamela Taylor, brother Jim Taylor (Gwen), sister Susan Garcia (Alex); Grandchildren Madalyn, Everett and Lucy Hogue.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life afterwards at the Water Wheel in Columbia. In lieu of flowers, Dean would be honored by a donation to the Salvation Army or the Humane Society.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019