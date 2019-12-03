|
Deanna Lee Moore passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, surrounded by her family at her home in Sonora after a seven-year struggle with cancer. She was 80 years old.
Deanna is survived by her daughter Cindy Fox; her daughter-in-law Patty Roe; her four grandchildren Raymond Moore, Carly Fox, James Fox, and Samantha Shupe; her sister and brother, Susie Zelinski and Rudy Frayher; her dearest lifelong friend of 72 years, Martha McGuire; and her beloved Australian Shepherd, Kua.
Deanna was married to Wade Hampton Moore for 37 years when he died in 1994. She was his secretary, campaign manager, and partner in his career as vice president of the International Printing and Graphic Communications Union, AFL-CIO. Their lives were devoted to the union movement, and Wade was instrumental in getting many benefits for his members, including medical, dental, and retirement.
Deanna was a prolific reader who loved English and American history. A self-taught artist, she painted, drew, designed, and created all her life. During her last 10 years, she helped her daughter start a professional fish-painting business, appealing to fly fishers and mountain-home owners. Creating and traveling to art shows with her daughter throughout the beautiful western states were some of Dee's happiest times. Her endless grit, adventurous spirit, biting wit, love of Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline, and enduring warmth live on in her daughter, daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019