Moccasin resident Deborah "Debbie" Renee (Johnson) Klein passed away on July 17, following a battle with cancer, at the age of 60.
Debbie loved gardening, cooking, travelling, bird watching and nature, being out on the lake, creating, and above all else, she loved being around her family. She could not be prouder of her children and many grandchildren. She was an incredibly strong woman in body and spirit who possessed many talents. She will be deeply missed by many who knew her.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 15 years, Raymond (Ray) Klein of Moccasin; children Natane Agee of of Sonora, Garrett Stauss of San Francisco, Jacob Klein of Clovis and Matthew Klein of Gilbert, Arizona; grandchildren Isaac Thacher, Audrey Klein, Stella Klein, Eleanor Klein, Skye Agee, Alexa Agee, Jemma Agee, Case Agee, Hudson Ghiringhelle and Josie Klein; her parents, Donald Johnson and Pam Johnson of Laguna Beach and Lynn "Mickey" Johnson of Sonora; siblings Julie Alverson of Loveland, Co, Jerry Johnson of Tuolumne and Shawn Johnson of Pleasanton. She is preceded in death by her mother, Linda Bonnell.
A service will be determined at a later date. Donations can be made in Debbie's honor to the American Cancer Society
.