|
|
A life well-lived for 86 years, Delano (Ike) Henry, born Feb. 6, 1934, passed away peacefully at home on April 5, 2020 in Sonora.
Ike was born in Frederick, Oklahoma, to Elsie Kupp and Willis Clay Henry. He was raised in Fresno and Stockton, California, attending the old Stockton High. His career was always as purchasing and estimating in the steel industry, starting at Guntert-Zimmerman, Pittsburg Des Moines Steel, Stockton Steel and Western States Steel, before retiring as a partner from Doyle's Steel in Modesto. He relocated to Sonora in 1984.
Ike was an avid sportsman: deer hunting, duck hunting, and fishing in the San Joaquin Delta - with a yearly elk hunt to Colorado for 39 years with the same six buddies.
Ike is survived by his loving wife, Sara: a brother, Doyle Henry of Oakdale: and a sister, Valetta Blake of Stockton. He is also survived by children: Gloria Mangrum (Ron) of Washington State, Todd Henry of Rohnert Park, Jim Henry (Kathy) of Lodi, Diana Henry of Stockton and stepchildren: Ed Queirolo, Lisa Lucchesi, and Richard Queirolo. He also leaves six grandchildren: Angie, Sean, Ryan, Grace, Sheila and Amanda, as well as six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family thanks hospice for the wonderful care during his last days. There will be no service per Ike's request.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020