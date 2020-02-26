|
Denise Annmarie Shockley, born March 22, 1964, died Feb. 23, 2020, aged 55 years, of Sonora, passed away following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
Denise was known for her love of the outdoors. She loved to fish, camp, and relax in the mountains surrounding her home. She was also an avid sports fan, especially when it came to baseball and the San Francisco Giants. Denise grew up in the Bay Area with five brothers, and learned to play many sports from them. Denise also loved people and had a lengthy career as a nurse, and had a huge love for dogs. However, Denise always said that her greatest achievement was to become a mother.
Denise was preceded in death by her brother Richard David "Big Dave" Neuner. Denise is survived by her husband Mark Shockley; twin daughters Jessica Lynn Shockley and Jennifer Leigh Shockley; parents Delores and Stanley Winter; brothers Donald (Sue) Neuner, Dennis (Nona) Neuner, Douglas (Shaunna) Winter, and David "Little Dave" (Jessica) Winter; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in memory of Denise.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020