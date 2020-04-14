|
Denise Linda Dolinsek, 67, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away at Hospice of North Idaho's Schneidmiller House on April 8, 2020.
Denise was born in 1952 to Tony and Maxine Treto in Sonora. She graduated in 1970 from Sonora Union High School. Denise worked for California's Department of Corrections for 27 years, retiring as a counselor in 2003. Soon after, she and her husband moved to North Idaho where she enjoyed decorating, cooking, fishing, reading, camping, and volunteering at her local church. But, her favorite part of retirement was spending time with her two grandsons. Denise did a wonderful job making holidays and special occasions extra special, cooking, decorating and baking "super cool birthday cakes" for her grandsons. She was an outstanding wife, daughter, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and grandmother. Denise made so many in her life feel loved and will be greatly missed.
Denise is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Louie Dolinsek, daughter Lisa Moore (Sean); sisters Diana Hoffman (Bob) and Gloria Vasconcelles; mother Maxine Treto; grandchildren CJ and Owen Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews. Denise was preceded in death by her father Tony Treto and her brother Eduardo. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Denise's many loving and caring friends who brought joy and laughter to her life.
During her 6 ½ year long battle with metastatic breast cancer, her faith in God and savior Jesus Christ never wavered and was evident in her continued loving attitude toward others. She fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith -2nd Timothy 5-8. No services will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of North Idaho.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 15, 2020