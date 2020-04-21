|
|
Dianne Louise (DeCamp) Carpenter, 64, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Sonora.
Dianne was born in Pasadena on Feb. 14, 1956, to James Reece DeCamp and Betty Jean (Rich) DeCamp and graduated in 1974 from John Burroughs High School in Burbank. On Feb. 18, 1989, Dianne married Kenneth Carpenter and they settled in Soulsbyville in 1993. Di had a successful career for 26 years as the senior account clerk in the Auditor's Office of the County of Tuolumne, from which she retired in 2018, where she made many lifelong friendships.
Di enjoyed making baby blankets, traveling with her husband, reading "steamy romance novels" and keeping in touch with high school friends through Facebook. She was an avid genealogist and had successfully traced her family ancestry back many generations and reconnected with numerous "long-lost" family members. Di was a member of the Tuolumne County Genealogical Society and enjoyed the many trips they took together to the Family History Center in Salt Lake City.
Di also volunteered as a program manager for the foreign exchange program and she and Ken hosted many foreign exchange students over the years from Japan, Germany, and The Netherlands. The family would like to acknowledge our bonus family members, who Dianne loved very much: Noriyumi, Johannes Koch, Florian Weigang 1999-2000, Anna (Annie) Gürster 2008-2009 and Sal (Sally) van Bochove 2010-2011.
Dianne's most treasured accomplishments were her family, children and grandchildren. Di will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 31 years, Ken Carpenter; her four children, Kenneth Carpenter, Tammy (Mike) Carpenter-Roll, Jennifer (Luke) Carpenter and Wendy Carpenter; nine grandchildren, Morgan and Khloe Carpenter, Trevor Singer, Michael, Russell and Ryan Roll, Holly Hunter, Mark and Brianna Gonzales; sisters Suzanne (DeCamp) Leonard and Loismarie (Andy) DeCamp; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Carpenter) Hagey, Janet Carpenter and Bonnie Carpenter; brothers-in-law, Steve Carpenter and John Hagey; nieces and nephews, Katie Leonard, Josh and Shannon Hagey, Michael and Brian Carpenter, Teri Carpenter-Akbarut and Tanya Carpenter-Hardin; and many other special extended family members and friends, including Nancy Fiola.
Dianne was welcomed to Heaven by her father, James R. DeCamp; mother, Betty Jean DeCamp; uncle, John (Jack) Allen DeCamp and brother-in-law, Russell L. Carpenter.
A celebration of life will follow at a later time, when we can all gather together to remember a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020