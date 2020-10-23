On Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, Dolores "Penny" Jones, of Twain Harte, passed away. She was very creative and artistic and she made and sold her "Yard Varmints" in Twain Harte where she was a longtime resident.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Art Jones. "Penny" is survived by her sisters, Darlene Forman, of San Pedro, and Sally Simpson and Susie Osanna, both of Alameda; her children, Debbie Svorinich, and her husband, Anton, Mike Calmes, and his wife, Marie, Penny Raines, Art Jones, and wife, Lisa; grandchildren Anton Svorinich, Jessica Svorinich, Selina Reynolds, Mike Calmes, Melissa Calmes, Brittany Corliss, Jason Raines, Justin Jones, Kailey Raines, Serina Hillis and Arissa Jones; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her family will tell you she was caring, kind, generous and very loving, "the best mom and grandma ever." She will be forever loved and missed by all.



