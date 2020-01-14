|
Donald Joseph Smyth passed away Nov. 2, 2019 at the home of family in Chico after a short illness.
Don was born May 22, 1930, in the Bronx of New York City to Irish immigrants, Joseph and Mae Smyth. Don graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He initially attended college at the University of Miami and played baseball, after passing up a minor league contract with the New York Yankees out of high school. He finished college at the University of Southern California, where he earned his degree in political science. During fraternity and sorority functions at USC, Don met the love of his life, Patti Schlarb. After graduation in the spring of 1953, Don and Patti got married in Long Beach. He began a 60-year career in the tire industry, the last 48 years in Sonora after purchasing Tweedy Tire Service in 1968. He was a longtime member of the Elks and Rotary Clubs and very supportive of community groups, schools and athletics in Tuolumne County for decades. Don was a very passionate sports fan, especially his USC Trojans. He was also a fan of Giants baseball, 49er football, Golden State Warriors basketball and professional golf.
Golf was a sport he picked up when he began his business career and later he and Patti could enjoy together. Don was an original member of Phoenix Lake, Pine Mountain Lake and Mountain Springs golf courses. Don, Patti and later Suzy spent many vacations playing golf all over California and Hawaii.
In the late 70s Don purchased a cabin at Bucks Lake where he, Patti and family made many memories. Although Don was unable to make the trip to the lake the last few years, he received great enjoyment hearing the stories and experiences from family who did. Those who knew Don will remember his generosity, quick wit, and incomparable sense of humor. They will also remember his stories and vivid memories of his childhood growing up in the shadows of Yankee Stadium. Stories of playing stickball, attending Yankee games and listening to Lou Gehrig's famous retirement speech on the radio while looking down on Yankee Stadium from a window at his aunt and uncle's house.
Don is survived by sons, Steve Smyth (Lynn), Tom Smyth, daughter, Suzy Amaro (Marty), grandchildren, Jennifer Shewey (Bryce), Chris Smyth (Becca), Pat Smyth (Brittany), Casey Smyth (Kelli), Brett Smyth, Joanne Smyth, Patti Amaro, Andy Amaro, Jack Amaro and five great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patti Smyth, son, Mike Smyth, brother, Bob Smyth, and sister Joan Trowbridge.
Don did not want a service, but his family had a celebration of his life in his honor. Because of his love and compassion for animals, Don was very supportive of the Tuolumne County Humane Society at 10040 Victoria Way, Jamestown, CA 95327. Donations in his name would help their cause.
