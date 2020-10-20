"Those special memories of you
Will always bring a smile
If only I could have you back
For just a little while.
Then we could sit and talk again
Just like we used to do
You always meant so very much
And always will too.
The fact that you're no longer here
Will always cause me pain
But you're forever in my heart
Until we meet again."
Born on April 19, 1933 to Clara and Robert Fulton, Don spent his lifetime creating a legacy in Groveland that will forever be remembered. A man that touched the lives of everyone he met, leaving behind amazing stories and memories that we encourage everyone to continue sharing.
He attended the Big Oak Flat/Groveland School District, when it was located at the Yosemite Bank. In 1947 he moved on to Sonora High School where he became a football star, athlete and scholar. It was during this time he met his beautiful wife, Loretta. They graduated from High School in the spring of 1951 and married that fall. Immediately after marrying he went to work driving Euks for the construction of the Cherry Lake Dam. After that he went to work for Caltrans, where he found much pleasure in driving locals crazy during plow season.
Don and Loretta spent their lives together, raising 4 children, in a cozy home, built with Don's own hands. Shortly after their parenthood journey began, they founded Fulton Trucking. He spent tireless hours logging and helping manage our beautiful forests. His dedication and love for his family fueled his relentless and what seemed never ending long hours of work, clear into his 80's. A work ethic so strong it won him recognition from multiple agencies such as The State Legislature, The State Senate and TuCare as "Logger of the Year," "Conservationist of the Year," "Hardest Working Man of the Mother Lode," and numerous other awards.
Don was a man of many words as many of you know. One could spend many hours reminiscing through old photos and listening to stories of his childhood, logging adventures and an unplanned trip off Old Priest Grade, memories that will forever be cherished. He had a love of bringing happiness and joy, which inspired his elaborate Christmas decorations and countless donations and contributions to the community. Friends of Don have said he will be remembered for his amazing hair, deep voice, funny stories and hard work.
On the evening of October 13th, surrounded by family in his Groveland home, Donald Robert Fulton joined his beloved wife, Loretta Fulton, in heaven to celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary together.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Clara and Robert Fulton and wife Loretta Fulton. He is survived by his sister Carol Kole of Sonora, 3 daughters Cheri Fulton of Sonora, Shelley Soto and Tammie Power of Groveland and son Steve Fulton and his wife Shelly Fulton of Groveland. Grandchildren: Mike Eisenhauer, Lisa Cooley and husband Dusty, Jessica Fulton-Botfield and husband Scott, Chris Soto, Buffina Soto, Jason Power and significant other Michelle, Joshua Power, Savannah Fulton, Tanya Opie and husband Stephen and Cody Hagens. Great Grandchildren: Breanna Eisenhauer, Trey DeCoster, Caleb DeCoster and wife Claudia, Miguel Melchor, Heidi Fulton, Wesley Botfield, Hunter Soto, Anthony Soto, Colton Soto, Jazmyn Soto, Timothy Soto, Benjamin Soto, Durrel Soto, Jema Power, Jaylee Power, Clara Opie, Kenley Hagens, Easton Hagens and Layton Hagens. And multiple great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
We would like to invite everyone to celebrate Don's ("Skeet") life with us, in your logging attire (optional). Viewing will be held on October 30th from 3:00-5:00PM at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home located at 225 East Rose St. (at Lyons St) Sonora, Ca 95370. A Graveside Service will be held on October 31st at 9:00AM at the Divide Cemetery located at 11300 Memorial Dr. Groveland, Ca 95321. A Memorial Service will also be held on October 31st at 12:00PM at the Calvary Chapel located at 19889 Soulsbyville Rd. Soulsbyville, Ca 95372. As you process your memories of Don please write them down, there will be a collection box at the service. We as a family will enjoy your memories together and would love to keep his legacy alive for our future generations.
If anyone would like to make a contribution, the family is asking that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
to help find a cure to end this horrible disease. We would like to thank everyone for the incredible amount of calls, texts and emails. We appreciate your love and continued support, as we mourn the loss of our beloved Don "Skeet."