Donald Wayne Clark Sr.
Retired correctional officer Donald Wayne Clark Sr. passed away at his home on Aug. 24, 2020, at the age of 81.
Don was born in Oklahoma and came out West with his parents, two brothers and three sisters toward the end of the Dust Bowl. He lived and farmed in different locations throughout the Central Valley beside his father and two brothers before settling in Modesto, California.
He joined the Navy in 1958, where he served on the USS Midway for three years. After an honorary discharge he went to work for the California Department of Corrections in Tracy, then Jamestown and ended up in Vallecito, where he ran a small fire camp until his retirement in 1993.
Don lived in Jamestown where he and his wife, Jean, raised their son Don Jr. In the early '70s he joined the Mud Sweat and Gears 4x4 club in Sonora and was very active in the offroad community into the '80s. Don had many interests, quads and duning, Harleys and hot rods, which he shared with his girlfriend of over 20 years, Pam Hunt. He left his mark on Tuolumne County by making many of the signs that are still hanging in and around the county.
Don is survived by his girlfriend, Pamela Hunt, of Jamestown: son and daughter-in-law, Don Clark Jr. and Christy Clark, of Turlock; granddaughter Lauren Clark, of Salem, Oregon; and sister Martha Duarte, of Galt. He is preceded in death by his spouse, Jean Clark; mother, Agnes Turner; father, Harold Clark; brothers Roy and Alton Clark; and sisters Inez Wolfinger and Valerie Rushing. He had many friends both professionally and socially and will be missed by many.
The family hopes to have a celebration of life for Don later this year.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
