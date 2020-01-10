|
Dorothy Jean Modrell passed away on Jan. 4, 2020 at Avalon Care Center in Sonora. Born Dec. 14, 1928 in Sonora, she was the only daughter of Louis and Josephin Schwoerer of Vallecito. She was raised with five brothers: Lowell, Arthur, Woodrow, Orvil, and Leroy, in Vallecito. She attended Vallecito Grammar School and Bret Harte High School.
On Oct. 4, 1947, she married Glenn Modrell. Together they had two sons, Thomas (Tommy) Modrell of Sonora, and Jerry Modrell, who preceded her in death. Her life was filled with lots of travelling and moving from logging camps and places where her husband worked.
When her husband retired, they moved to San Andreas, where they managed the baseball park and she worked part-time at the Clothes Mine. After her husband's death, she moved to Jamestown to be near her son and family. She lived at East Garden Apartments, where she made many friends. Kathy and Sue were her close friends among many others there.She loved going to the recreation hall and playing bingo or cards. She loved flowers and watching birds. Dorothy left behind her son, Tom Modrell (Donna), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 18, 2020, at the Buena Vista Cemetery in Murphys. (Cremation has taken place.) If it rains, service will be held at the old Murphys schoolhouse at 65 Jones St, Murphys.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020